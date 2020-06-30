Engg final year students of Hubballi college write online exam

Claimed to be the first in the State, even when the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has not yet taken a final call about conducting online examinations for final year engineering students this year, the Hubballi-based KLE Technological University (KLETU), an autonomous university, has already started online examinations for the final year students, many of whom are selected in campus interview and their joining date is nearing.

KLETU (BVBCET) started online classes just after a week the lockdown was announced, and minor exams were already completed. Though online examinations for lower classes of the engineering students have not yet started, the varsity has already begun online examinations using digital platforms, with final semester students sitting anywhere, but with less duration and staggered syllabus.

"Many final semester students have been selected in campus interviews, and their joining dates is usually July or August. If examinations are not held and results are not out before that, they will be in trouble. Therefore, we took this unique initiative of online examinations for them, for the first time in the State, though the VTU has not yet issued guidelines in this regard," said KLETU Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar.

Sources in the VTU stated that the varsity has to receive guidelines from higher authorities, and the circular can be issued only then, but autonomous universities can use the online mode for conducting the examinations.

Over 1k students

For a total of 1,185 final year students, including 380 girls of seven branches, the KLETU is conducting online examinations for three papers, in five sessions of one-and-a-half-hour each.

When physical examination was conducted earlier, it was of three years. Now, using different softwares in laptop and phones of students, over 50 supervisors monitor the examination process through computers, in four rooms. Each supervisor is observing nine students. Students' face and paper are seen on the monitor, while the students can also see the supervisor.

"We conducted a demonstration on June 22 to understand the challenges. The first examination, with two sessions, was held on June 27. The second examination was held on June 29, while the last examination will be on July 1. The evaluation of answer sheets and announcement of results would also be online," said KLTU Controller of Examination Anilkumar Nandi.

The students have to log-in half-an-hour before the examination, and their ID card, hall ticket, and rooms will be checked. Examinations for the projects are planned to be held from July 1 and 5. Online project examination can be conducted for electronics and computer science, but options are being searched for mechanical, civil, and other branches. Results can be expected after a week all the examinations are over, Prof Nandi noted.

Around 3,600 students are studying in other semesters at the KLETU, and the plan is to conduct examination for them from July 2, and August 1, he added.