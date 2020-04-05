'Ensure food, essentials for nomads, migrant workers'

'Ensure food, essentials for nomads, migrant workers on war footing'

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 20:05 ist
DC Rakesh Kumar chairs a meeting in Tumakuru on Sunday. DH Photo.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar directed officials to supply food, shelter and other necessities to migrant labourers and people living in nomadic settlements in the district on a war footing.

He noted that there are 953 migrant workers and 3,377 other labourers working for contractors and factory owners in the district as of now. "These numbers may increase with time," he observed. 

Chairing a meeting with officials on Sunday in Tumakuru he said, other than district-level officers working in departments that are delivering essential services, others have been assigned to each taluk as nodal officers. There are as many as two to five nodal officers for each taluk, he added. 

He instructed these nodal officers to visit camps for nomads and migrant workers set up by the government and review the situation daily. 

He asked them to submit daily reports to the HQ with pictures of the facilities like food, shelter and medical assistance being provided by contractors and industry owners. 

The DC asked them to ensure that basic amenities like toilets and safe drinking water are being provided in shelters, along with medical screening for women, expecting mothers, children and senior citizens.  

The DC cautioned that social distance has to be maintained at all costs. 

 

