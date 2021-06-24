EO defends PDO, audio goes viral

An audio clipping, said to be that of Nanjangud Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Srinivas, defending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), who allegedly demanded a bribe from unorganised labourers, to release Covid relief fund has gone viral.

The audio clipping of the EO with a person, a former gram panchayat member, has gone viral. The EO is heard defending Hedatale PDO Nirmala, who is allegedly collecting Rs 50 from labourers of the unorganised sector for approving their application to get Rs 2,000 from the State government, due to Covid lockdown.

The EO is heard saying that the money goes to the panchayat. But, the man alleges that the PDO is collecting a bribe to approve benefits and no receipt is issued. It has to be noted that a video clipping of a person, arguing with the PDO, had gone viral earlier. According to him, the PDO has to approve the application of the unorganised labourers and she was collecting Rs 50 from each applicant and is not giving any receipt.