EO defends PDO, audio goes viral

EO defends PDO, audio goes viral

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 24 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An audio clipping, said to be that of Nanjangud Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Srinivas, defending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), who allegedly demanded a bribe from unorganised labourers, to release Covid relief fund has gone viral.

The audio clipping of the EO with a person, a former gram panchayat member, has gone viral. The EO is heard defending Hedatale PDO Nirmala, who is allegedly collecting Rs 50 from labourers of the unorganised sector for approving their application to get Rs 2,000 from the State government, due to Covid lockdown.

The EO is heard saying that the money goes to the panchayat. But, the man alleges that the PDO is collecting a bribe to approve benefits and no receipt is issued. It has to be noted that a video clipping of a person, arguing with the PDO, had gone viral earlier. According to him, the PDO has to approve the application of the unorganised labourers and she was collecting Rs 50 from each applicant and is not giving any receipt.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
bribery
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Sportspersons who came out as LGBTQ - In Pictures

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

 