eSamudaay launches ‘Helping Hands’ project

eSamudaay aims to invite individuals, NGOs, volunteer groups and apartment associations across leading metros in India

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Jun 01 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In a bid to support and strengthen NGOs and volunteer groups that are working round the clock to serve the people in their cities during this pandemic, eSamudaay, the local commerce (LCommerce) platform has launched project ‘Helping Hands’.

The company through its SaaS (software as a service) platform will empower these individuals and groups to digitise their distribution and communication channels. It will enable them to distribute home essentials and to put out important information, services and leads pertaining to patient care on its website and app, Medarisha Lyngdoh, Co-Founder and COO, eSamudaay said.

eSamudaay aims to invite individuals, NGOs, volunteer groups and apartment associations across leading metros in India. eSamudaay will train and assist them with all the digital tools for free in order to run the platform for their city/neighbourhood.

The platform can be rapidly customised to identify and cater to a specific area in a city/town or be as micro as serving a particular housing society. The eSamudaay will provide complete back-end support for NGOs and associations to seamlessly assimilate information and services.

These organisations and groups can distribute food, groceries, perishable items and medicines through this digital platform. They can also access critical information and resources for patient care and following Covid-19 protocols. For more details, visit https://esamudaay.com/

Coronavirus
Covid-19
NGOs

