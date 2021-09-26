Fear grips Bhadravathi taluk after leopard kills 2 dogs

Fear has gripped Komaranahalli in Bhadravathi taluk after a leopard reportedly killed two dogs in the village.

The scenes including movement of the big cat and attack on dogs were recorded on a surveillance camera. After being alerted by villagers, a team of forest department officials rushed to the village and inspected pugmarks. Later, they revealed that they belong to a leopard.

Deepu, resident of the village said the sighting of leopards in and around the village is quite common as it comes from a hill near the village called Ajjigudda. But this time, it has killed two dogs. Forest department officials must capture the leopard by placing a cage in the village at the earliest, he said.