Finally, Kodagu flood victims get houses

After waiting for two long years, victims of Kodagu floods got houses of their own on Thursday.

The victims, who were doubtful about their future, forgot their pains and distributed sweets among friends and neighbours.

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Revenue Minister R Ashoka handed over houses to the beneficiaries during a programme held on Thursday.

As many as 383 houses in Jamburu in Somwarpet taluk and 80 houses in Made in Madikeri taluk were provided to beneficiaries.

The houses were decorated with flowers and buntings. Some people said that they would perform house warming on Friday itself.

The houses have been constructed by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. Minor works are pending in 83 houses and will be complete in a week, Engineer Chandan said.

M P Veerendra, a beneficiary, said he had a hard time after he lost his house during the floods and landslides in Jodupala. The house provided by the government is nice and in a serene atmosphere. The entire residential layout will be a place of communal harmony,” he added.

Another beneficiary Suhasini said that she lived in a rented house with the help of the rent allowance provided by the government. The allowance stopped after a point of time. However, now she is happy as she has got a new house.