Five killed, 13 injured as cruiser van rams into lorry in Karnataka's Yadgir

Five persons, including two women died and 13 others were injured, when the cruiser van in which they were travelling rammed into the rear portion of a stationary lorry on National Highway 150 at Balichakra village of Yadgir taluk on Tuesday morning.
They were travelling to Khwaja Banda Nawaz Urs in Kalaburagi from Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh.
The deceased have been identified as Muneer (40), Nayamat Ullah (40), Mudasir (12), Rameeza (50) and Sumi Moushum (12). The police officials said that 18 people were travelling in the cruiser van.
They hail from Vemugodu, Thandrapadu, Bande Atmakuru villages of Nandyal district.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital in Yadgir. Saidapur police station inspector Kalappa Badiger and DySP Basaveshwar Hira have visited the spot. A case has been registered at the Saidapur police station.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra
Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change
Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue
Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti