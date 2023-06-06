Five killed, 13 injured as cruiser van rams into lorry in Karnataka's Yadgir

Yadgir: 5 dead, 13 injured as cruiser rams into lorry

The victims were travelling to Khwaja Banda Nawaz Urs in Kalaburagi from Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Jun 06 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 12:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons, including two women died and 13 others were injured, when the cruiser van in which they were travelling rammed into the rear portion of a stationary lorry on National Highway 150 at Balichakra village of Yadgir taluk on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (40), Nayamat Ullah (40), Mudasir (12), Rameeza (50) and Sumi Moushum (12).  The police officials said that 18 people were travelling in the cruiser van.

They hail from Vemugodu, Thandrapadu, Bande Atmakuru villages of Nandyal district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital in Yadgir. Saidapur police station inspector Kalappa Badiger and DySP Basaveshwar Hira have visited the spot. A case has been registered at the Saidapur police station.

