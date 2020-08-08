Five more Covid-19 fatalities reported in Udupi

Five more Covid-19 fatalities reported in Udupi

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 08:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Udupi recorded five more Covid-19 fatalities on Friday along with a surge in Covid-19 cases. A total of 245 fresh cases were registered in the district.

According to officials, a 78-year-old woman from Udupi taluk suffering from diabetes mellitus, pneumonia, chronic kidney disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, ischemic heart disease succumbed to the virus. A 49-year-old man from Karkala suffering from diabetes, type 2 coronary heart disease, acute coronary syndrome, sepsis failed to respond to the treatment.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A 75-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from ischemic heart disease, a 70-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from diabetes, pneumonia, chronic kidney disease and a 65-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from hypertension, diabetes mellitus type 2 too succumbed to the virus.

Of the fresh cases, 91 infected were primary contacts of already infected persons, 57 had symptoms of ILI, while 5 had SARI. The contact tracking of 86 people is underway while five had inter-district travel history and one had international travel history.

Udupi taluk has the highest with 125 cases, followed by Kundapura-92 and Karkala-25. Three of the infected were from other districts. As many as 1,485 infected are in home isolation in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Colour-changing butterfly bred at Bannerghatta park

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Is TikTok more of a parenting problem?

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

 