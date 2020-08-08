Five more Covid-19 fatalities reported in Udupi

Udupi recorded five more Covid-19 fatalities on Friday along with a surge in Covid-19 cases. A total of 245 fresh cases were registered in the district.

According to officials, a 78-year-old woman from Udupi taluk suffering from diabetes mellitus, pneumonia, chronic kidney disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, ischemic heart disease succumbed to the virus. A 49-year-old man from Karkala suffering from diabetes, type 2 coronary heart disease, acute coronary syndrome, sepsis failed to respond to the treatment.

A 75-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from ischemic heart disease, a 70-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from diabetes, pneumonia, chronic kidney disease and a 65-year-old man from Kundapura suffering from hypertension, diabetes mellitus type 2 too succumbed to the virus.

Of the fresh cases, 91 infected were primary contacts of already infected persons, 57 had symptoms of ILI, while 5 had SARI. The contact tracking of 86 people is underway while five had inter-district travel history and one had international travel history.

Udupi taluk has the highest with 125 cases, followed by Kundapura-92 and Karkala-25. Three of the infected were from other districts. As many as 1,485 infected are in home isolation in the district.