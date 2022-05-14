FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Sri Krishna Mutt and Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and had the darshan of the presiding deity.

Later, she visited Paryaya Krishnapura mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji and sought his blessings.

The Minister also visited Kollur Mookambika Temple. The Minister was accompanied by Udupi DC Kurma Rao, Udupi Tahsildar Archana Bhat, and others.

The minister will deliver the convocation address at the 36th annual convocation of TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) to be held at Amanni Ramanna Shetty memorial hall in Udupi at 4 pm.

She will also inaugurate the extension block of the Sri Krishna Balanikethana near Kukkikatte before the convocation. The extension block is being constructed under the Rajya Sabha member area development fund.