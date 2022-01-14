Forest dept resumes combing ops to trap elusive tiger

Forest dept resumes combing operation to trap elusive tiger

The tiger had killed two cattle near Antharasanthe range a week ago creating panic among the villagers

DHNS
DHNS, H D Kote (Mysuru district),
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:53 ist
Forest dpeartment personnel ready for patrolling as the tiger was spotted at a farm in H D Kote taluk, on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The Forest Department, which had suspended the combing operation as the tiger remained elusive tiger, resumed combing after a tiger was spotted near Antharasanthe and Nooralakuppe village in the taluk on Friday.

Range Forest Officer Siddaraju visited the spot after Sharat and Lakshman residents of Antharasanthe informed him about the tiger.

“The pug marks of the tiger have been spotted. The department personnel have been directed to patrol around the area where the tiger was spotted. Cameras have been installed around the field to capture the images”, he said.

The tiger had killed two cattle near Antharasanthe range a week ago creating panic among the villagers. The combing operation with the help of jumbos did not help as the tiger remained elusive and was suspended.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

forest department
Karnataka
tiger
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 