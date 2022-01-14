Forest dept resumes combing operation to trap elusive tiger

The Forest Department, which had suspended the combing operation as the tiger remained elusive tiger, resumed combing after a tiger was spotted near Antharasanthe and Nooralakuppe village in the taluk on Friday.

Range Forest Officer Siddaraju visited the spot after Sharat and Lakshman residents of Antharasanthe informed him about the tiger.

“The pug marks of the tiger have been spotted. The department personnel have been directed to patrol around the area where the tiger was spotted. Cameras have been installed around the field to capture the images”, he said.

The tiger had killed two cattle near Antharasanthe range a week ago creating panic among the villagers. The combing operation with the help of jumbos did not help as the tiger remained elusive and was suspended.

