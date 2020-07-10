Ex-MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda gets bail in assault case

Former MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, two others get bail in assault case

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jul 10 2020, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 12:37 ist

Former MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and two of his supporters, who were arrested on charges of assaulting a worker and obstructing works, were released on bail on Thursday night. 

The former MLA and his supporters had opposed the demolition of buildings as part of the road widening works taken by the Arakere gram panchayat. 

In a fit of rage, Ramesh had caught hold of the operator of an excavator and hit him for razing a structure while a woman was inside the building. His supporters too had pelted stones, creating a ruckus.

A complaint was lodged against them with the police, who later arrested them. They were produced before the court and granted bail on Thursday night. 

Karnataka

