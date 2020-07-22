Former VCs urge govt to cancel CET

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 02:55 ist

The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka has urged the government to cancel CET 2020 scheduled for July 30 and 31.

In a official communication, the forum said, “considering the non-availability of infrastructure, the appropriate technology and non-completion of syllabi, uncertainty of the preparation of students we unanimously feel that under this most difficult circumstances created by Covid 19 pandemic, CET/COMEDK/ other equivalent examination and all the All Indian central entrance examinations could be abandoned for this academic year. Admissions may be done based on the merit in II PU exams.”

Vice Chancellor
admissions
Covid 19 pandemic
cet
Common Entrance Test

