Four killed in car crash in Karnataka

Four killed in car crash in Karnataka

The accident occurred as the speeding car rammed the lorry from behind

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS , Mandya,
  • Jun 05 2023, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 02:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were killed on the spot after the car in which they were travelling rear-ended a lorry on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway at Tirumalapura village in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, early Sunday morning.

Also Read | Woman riding pillion killed in KRSTC bus-bike collision

The deceased were identified as Hemanth Kumar, 24, of Lakkenahalli in Magadi taluk (Ramanagara dist), K Sharath, 22, of Kampanahalli in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk (Tumakuru), P Yogesh Gowda, 23, of Chandurapura in Turuvekere taluk (Tumakuru) and N M Dheeraj, 22, of Gopalagowda Layout in Shivamogga.

It is said that they were travelling to Hassan from Bengaluru to celebrate Sharath's birthday. The accident occurred as the speeding car rammed the lorry from behind. The lorry was bound for Channarayapatna. Superintendent of Police N Yatish visited the spot. The Bellur police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accident
accidents
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

 