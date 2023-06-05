Four killed in car crash in Karnataka

Four people were killed on the spot after the car in which they were travelling rear-ended a lorry on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway at Tirumalapura village in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, early Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Hemanth Kumar, 24, of Lakkenahalli in Magadi taluk (Ramanagara dist), K Sharath, 22, of Kampanahalli in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk (Tumakuru), P Yogesh Gowda, 23, of Chandurapura in Turuvekere taluk (Tumakuru) and N M Dheeraj, 22, of Gopalagowda Layout in Shivamogga.

It is said that they were travelling to Hassan from Bengaluru to celebrate Sharath's birthday. The accident occurred as the speeding car rammed the lorry from behind. The lorry was bound for Channarayapatna. Superintendent of Police N Yatish visited the spot. The Bellur police have registered a case.