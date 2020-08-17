Four missing as coracle capsizes

A total of four people - three women and a girl - have gone missing after a coracle capsized in River Krishna near Peddakuram (Kurvakula) village of the district on Monday evening. Out of 13 people who were on it, nine have been rescued.

Tahsildar Hampanna Sajjan said the incident took place while they returning in the coracle after a weekly shanty at Panchapadu under Makthal police station limits in Telangana. All are residents of border village, Peddakuram, of Raichur taluk. A search has been launched by a NDRF team and Yapaladinni police to trace the missing people, he told.