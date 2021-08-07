Four nabbed for trying to sell Ambergis worth Rs 8 crore in Kushalnagar

The Forest Mobile Squad (FMS), Mysuru unit, busted a gang of four for allegedly trying to sell Ambergris (vomit of a sperm whale), worth Rs 16 crore and weighing 8.2 kilograms, near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district.

FMS personnel arrested Kodagu based K A Ibrahim, B A Raffique, Tahir Naqqash, and K M George of Kerala. The prime accused Riyaz is absconding.

Ambergris is a very expensive wax that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale. It can be found floating in seas and is used in the manufacturing of perfumes and medicines. It costs up to Rs 3 crore per kilo in Khatar, Dubai and China.

An officer said it is yet to be ascertained from where the accused obtained the Ambergris. They might have collected it from a sea or they might have extracted from a dead whale, the official added.

The gang was were nabbed while trying to sell secretion.