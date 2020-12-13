Furniture, computers damaged in a fire at Robosoft

A fire broke out on the first floor of software company Robosoft Technology's building in Santhekatte on NH66 on Friday night.

According to the Fire department personnel, there were no injuries as the staff of Robosoft was not in the office during the blaze.

The security guard raised an alarm after noticing smoke emerging from the windows. The computers and the server room were damaged in the accident, causing a loss of around Rs 50 lakh. Fire personnel suspected that a short circuit would have caused the fire.