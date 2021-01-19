G T Devegowda sore over negligence in MUDA event

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda was in the news for two major reasons on Tuesday in Mysuru.

The first, for his reaction to the negligence, in a public grievances meeting organised by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The second for criticising his own party leader, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).

Devegowda declined to share the stage with District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar during the meeting at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in Mysuru, as his portrait was not on the background poster of the event. The poster had portraits of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Somashekar and MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev. Vijayanagar Fourth Stage is under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

When he was invited to the stage, Devegowda said that he came to air his grievances and not to solve them. Pointing at the poster, he said, "See my photo is not there. Why should I come on the stage?”

Somashekar finally convinced him to share the stage. Later, Rajeev apologised publicly, for not including a photo of Devegowda. He appealed to Devegowda, to join hands in the development works.

Devegowda said that one should learn to act, by seeing Kumaraswamy. “One can identify an ill person. But, how can we identify a person acting to be ill?" he asked.

He was reacting to the comments of Kumaraswamy: "Devegowda went to BJP, became Karnataka Housing Board Chairman. He returned and became minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. We will see what he will do in 2023.”

“When he came to Mysuru, Kumaraswamy announced that he will expel me. Then, why is he again commenting on me. Even when I was Mysuru district in-charge minister, I was neglected. Will he listen to me now? He listens only to Mysuru JD(S) high-command Sa Ra Mahesh. They did not invite me for the meeting held regarding the election of Mayor. Their media statements are different from their actual conduct,” Devegowda said.

Devegowda said, “If I wanted power, I would have gone along with Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and A H Vishwanath. If I had joined BJP, I would have again become district in-charge minster. I am neutral now. I met JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and told him that I will only function as a MLA for the remaining two years.”

Replying to a query on the non-inclusion of his name in the list of leaders short-listed for strengthening the JD(S), Devegowda said, “They would have thought that I am too old for the responsibilities.”