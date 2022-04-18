Gold worth Rs 10.62 lakh seized at MIA

Gold worth Rs 10.62 lakh seized at MIA

The gold was in the form of one cylindrical rod concealed inside shaft of the citrus juicer

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The officials from customs at Mangaluru International Airport seized 199 grams of gold from a passenger hailing from Kasargod.

According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 10,62,660. The passenger had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai. The gold was in the form of one cylindrical rod concealed inside shaft of the citrus juicer. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Mangaluru International Airport
Gold
Karnataka

