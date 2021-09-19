Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at MIA

Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized assorted gold jewellery of 18 carat purity weighing 230 grams from a passenger on Sunday.

According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 8,44,100. It was seized from a passenger hailing from Bantwal, who arrived at the airport from Dubai via Air India Express IX 0384.

The gold was concealed inside the package of body lotion. Further investigation is in progress.