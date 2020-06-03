Government invites Intel to make chips in Mangaluru or Belagavi

Karnataka on Wednesday invited chip major Intel to set up manufacturing units at Mangaluru or Belagavi, while offering "full cooperation" for the venture.

During a video conference with top Intel India executives, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the IT/BT minister, made a hard pitch for the company to consider.

"There’s a port in Mangaluru while Belagavi is a few hours from a port in Goa," Narayan said, referring to sea connectivity to export the chips manufactured in the state.

The company also made a Rs 1 crore donation to the CM’s Relief Fund.