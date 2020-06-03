Govt invites Intel to make chips in M’luru or Belagavi

Government invites Intel to make chips in Mangaluru or Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 23:52 ist
iStock photo

Karnataka on Wednesday invited chip major Intel to set up manufacturing units at Mangaluru or Belagavi, while offering "full cooperation" for the venture.

During a video conference with top Intel India executives, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the IT/BT minister, made a hard pitch for the company to consider.

"There’s a port in Mangaluru while Belagavi is a few hours from a port in Goa," Narayan said, referring to sea connectivity to export the chips manufactured in the state.

 The company also made a Rs 1 crore donation to the CM’s Relief Fund.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Government
invites
Intel
Chip
Mangaluru
Belagavi

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 