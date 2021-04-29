Govt alive for poor during Covid, Somashekar tells Mahesh

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar took severe exception to the comments of JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh against the government, district administration and the minister. The minister said that the administration is alive and is working for the welfare of poor people.

Speaking to reporters here, on Thursday, Somashekar said, "The district administration and others are making all efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. But, KR Nagar MLA Mahesh has no commitment to serve the people."

“I have held separate meetings for each Assembly segment in Mysuru district. But, Mahesh failed to attend the meeting in his KR Nagar segment,” he said.

It has to be mentioned that Mahesh had accused the government, the minister and the district administration that they had failed to manage the pandemic situation. The MLA has asked if the minister and administration were alive.

“We are alive for the poor and needy people. I have conducted meetings in 10 out of 12 Assembly segments of Mysuru district. All MLAs and MPs have attended the meeting. But, he did not,” he said.

If Mahesh had concern for his people, he should have attended the meeting. The people of the district will decide, who is alive and who is dead, he said.

"As many as 50% beds, including ICU and ventilator, in private hospitals, are reserved for Covid patients. We are treating all, poor and rich, equally and there is no prejudice. I get a minimum of 10 phone calls, seeking recommendation for beds. But, I will never influence to allot beds for particular patients,” he said.

"The authorities of the district administration and health professionals are working round the clock to fight Covid. We have been making all possible efforts to arrange beds to all the needy infected persons. We have taken all measures to ensure treatment to everyone. Our aim is to make Mysuru free of Covid,” he said.

Somashekar said, "Necessary medicines are supplied to the hospitals in Mysuru district. Even Remdesivir injections and 100 ventilators have arrived in Mysuru and 50 of them have been released."

MP Pratap Simha also took exception to the MLA and said that five ventilators had been provided to KR Nagar and two of them were shifted to the district hospital and the remaining three are still not used. The government and the authorities concerned are making all efforts to ensure the safety of the people, he said.