H D Kote MLA Anil Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, H D Kote,
  Sep 11 2020, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 18:55 ist

H D Kote MLA  Anil Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been admitted to the Gopalagowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, in Mysuru, for treatment.

Anil Kumar said that he had visited several villages in the taluk for development works and might have contracted the infection. Those who had come in contact with him should undergo Covid tests, he advised.

"I am suffering from cold and fever, but my health is stable. I will recover soon and return. There is no need for any anxiety", he said.

COVID-19
H D Kote
Karnataka
MLA

