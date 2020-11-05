Hasanamba temple in Hassan opens for virtual darshan

The district administration has restricted the entry of devotees in the temple in the wake of Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Nov 05 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 15:45 ist
The temple was opened after the Nanjaraju, belonging to the Arasu community, sacrificed a banana plant. Credit: DH Photo

The Hasanamba temple in Hassan opened at 12.17 pm on Thursday after performing all rituals, as per the tradition.

District Incharge Minister K Gopalaiah, Deputy Commissioner R Girish were present at the temple.

Though the district administration had restricted the entry of devotees in the wake of Covid-19, hundreds of people had gathered in front of the temple. They even tried to enter the temple for darshan of goddess Hasanamba but were stopped by the security personnel. There was tight police security around the temple. However, the dignitaries and people's representatives were allowed into the temple.

The temple was opened after the Nanjaraju, belonging to the Arasu community, sacrificed a banana plant. People also rushed to collect pieces of the banana stalk, which is believed to bring prosperity.

The district administration had placed LED screens at 10 places to enable the devotees to have darshan of the deity. Arrangements were also made for online darshan and sevas.
 

