Hassan closes at 2 pm till Friday

With a spurt in Covid cases in Hassan district, shopkeepers and traders have decided to close business in the city and rural areas by 2 pm, from Tuesday (July 7), as a precautionary measure.

Shops will be open from 6 am to 2 pm from Tuesday to Friday, and there will be a total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

The situation would be reviewed on July 13, and a decision will be taken on the extension of the voluntary lockdown, said MLA Preetham J Gowda.

The rise in Covid cases has created fear among the people and traders. Hence, business is limited to 2 pm, in an effort to keep the people from moving out unnecessarily.

The people should stay at home, unless it is an emergency or inevitable to come out. Many cases of respiratory problems are being reported by the residents, including children. Many, who do not have any travel history too have tested positive. The decision was taken voluntarily by traders, and has no connection with the government orders, he said.