Heavy rainfall floods Udupi district; four villages inundated

Very heavy rainfall pounded parts of Karnataka on Sunday, causing flooding in Udupi district and threatening another bout of floods during monsoons this year. National Disaster Response Force was called in for rescue efforts as four villages in Udupi taluk were inundated.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed officials from Udupi and Bengaluru Urban district to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents. According to a release from the CMO, Yediyurappa spoke to BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta over phone, with instructions to prevent flooding along storm water drains of the city. All officials should be available round the clock as rainfall is forecast to continue in the city, the CM said.

He spoke to Udupi DC G Jagadeesh to review the rescue efforts being carried out in the district. Udupi and other coastal districts have received very heavy rainfall over the past two days.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Udupi that army helicopters will be used for rescue efforts if required. Due to heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, rivers are in spate. Several bridges in Karkala taluk, Udupi district were washed away, he said. Efforts are on to rescue the staff at Baje Hydro Project in the district who are stranded in the flood waters.

India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for very heavy rainfall in coastal districts till Tuesday, and in Malnad districts till Monday. Extremely heavy rainfall events exceeding 204.5 mm rainfall per day is also likely in isolated parts of these districts, along with thundershowers.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell dashboard, upto 64.5 mm rainfall was recorded since 8.30 am of Sunday morning in several pockets of coastal region.