Heavy showers pummel Uttara Kannada dist

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall pummeled coastal parts of Uttara Kannada district, throwing life out of gear in the region, on Saturday.

The sustained downpour poured misery on Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. The showers flooded many roads, including National Highway 66, affecting the vehicular movement. Several rivers and rivulets are flowing above the danger mark owing to heavy inflows.

A footbridge at Hotara Majare near Gunaventhe in Honnavar taluk across an overflowing stream was washed away. Kodani-Balemettu road has developed cracks. A school compound at Kadatoka has collapsed.

Flood threat looms large over the river banks of Sharavathi and its tributaries. Linganamakki reservoir is just 1.5 feet short of reaching its full reservoir level.

Bhatkal town and parts of taluk have been experiencing heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, since Friday night. Torrential showers in the town have rendered roads streams causing hardships to the motorists.

More than 10 houses were damaged in the rain at Beleke gram panchayat limits.

Manki has recorded the highest rainfall of 24 cm in the last 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Saturday). Bhatkal experienced 16 cm of rain, Gersoppa 13 cm, Karwar 10 cm, Honnavar 9 cm, Ankola 8 and Kumta and Kadra 7 cm each.

Parts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada also recorded heavy showers on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for the coastal region. IMD director C S Patil told DH, "The coastal region will witness widespread rain till September 5. A yellow alert has been declared in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. north and the south interior Karnataka will see light to moderate showers for the next five days."

Kodagu district, including Madikeri, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala and Napoklu, witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Saturday.

Several places in Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts have received intermittent light showers.

Two shepherds die in lightning strike

Two shepherds in Naganur near Kembhavi in Yadgir district were struck dead by lightning on Friday night. Mallappa Basappa Helavar (50) and Devaraj Sharanappa Helavar (14), both residents of Naganur, are deceased. The incident occurred when they were taking shelter from the rain at a hillock when the lightning struck them.