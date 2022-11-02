Hindu outfits to approach Karnataka HC in Jamia Masjid issue

The Jamia Masjid issue in Srirangapatna, Mandya district has surfaced again with a section of Hindu outfits deciding to file petitions in the Karnataka High Court urging to clear the mosque and hand it over to the Hindus claiming it to be Anjaneya temple.

It may be mentioned that the Hindu outfits have been claiming that the mosque was constructed after destroying the Anjaneya temple and demanded the district administration to give permission to the Hindus to conduct prayers on the mosque premises.

The Bajrang Sene has decided to collect evidence and file a petition.

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be in the name of Moodalabagilu Anjaneya Swamy.

In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene