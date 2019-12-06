HIV, AIDS prevalence rate declines in Dakshina Kannada

There has been steady decline in HIV/AIDS cases in Dakshina Kannada district since last 11 years, thanks to a slew of awareness programmes undertaken by the department of health and family welfare, NGOs and other organisations, said DHO Dr Ramakrishna Rao.

From 1,169 cases in 2008 among general clients, the number of tested positive cases have declined to 256 in 2019 (till date). In 2008, 15,857 general clients were tested for HIV/AIDS in the district. While in 2019, a total of 41,845 general clients were tested for HIV/AIDS. In 2018, highest number of 65,632 general clients were tested for HIV/Aids, said Dr Rao to mediapersons here on Thursday.

He said that HIV infection among pregnant women have come down to 0.06 % in Karnataka. There are 472 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) in Karnataka. Though 14,18,176 pregnant women underwent screening for HIV/AIDS, as many as 891 were tested positive to HIV in the state, said the DHO.

There are 64 Anti Retroviral Treatment centres, 313 Link ART centres in Karnataka. Though 3,30,850 infected were registered at these ARTs , only 2,55,194 have been availing ART. Of which, 1,61,925 are undergoing regular treatment in Karnataka, he added. Dr Rao said there are 20 ICTCs, two ICTCs under PPP mode, 2 ART, 13 Link ART in Dakshina Kannada district. As many as 93 Red Ribbons Clubs have been started in colleges to create awareness on HIV/AIDS in the district.

ART helps people with HIV live longer, healthier lives and reduces the risk of transmission to others. A total of 8294 persons with HIV/AIDS are registered at ART centres in DK, of which, 4501 are male, 3193 are female, three transgender, 326 male child and 271 female child. As many as 4140 infected are undergoing treatment at ART, of which, 2055 are men, 1750 are women, 1 transgender, 171 male child and 163 female child, said the DHO.

World AIDS Day

DK district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, AIDS Control unit, legal services authority will organise World AIDS Day, at Fr Muller’s Medical College auditorium on December 6 at 10 am. District and Sessions Judge Kadlooru Satyanarayanacharya will inaugurate the programme. A rally will be held from Shanthi Nilaya Maidan in Balmatta to Fr Muller’s Medical College premises.

Replacement of blood

Dr Sharath, Blood Bank Officer Wenlock Hospital said hospitals have been encouraged to stop replacement blood donation and instead achieve 100% voluntary blood collection for patients. There are possibility of high risk donors taking part in replacement blood donation.

The Wenlock Hospital had achieved 99 % voluntary blood collection for patients last year. He said out of 14 blood banks in DK, only 1,658 units of blood is collected through replacement blood donation in 2019-20 (from Apirl to Oct) and 19,105 units of blood is collected through voluntary blood camps.