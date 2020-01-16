HMs’ association to hold SSLC prep exams

It looks like the state government has yielded to the pressure from Karnataka State High School Head Masters’ Association and issued an order allowing them to conduct preparatory examination for SSLC students this year.

This is contrary to a recent order by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which had barred the conduct of preparatory examinations for SSLC students from this year. But the Association pushed hard against the order and submitted a representation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, requesting him to withdraw the order, saying they have already collected fees from students and paid Rs 80 lakh for printing question papers.

The department’s order was widely appreciated by private schools and academicians. The private schools’ association had submitted a counter representation to the chief minister, requesting him not to withdraw the order.

But the department, on January 10, allowed the request by the Head Masters’ Association to conduct preparatory examinations at over 2,000 schools across the state, from whom the association had collected money.

The decision by the department was opposed by the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Association, said, “The association has collected money from students which is against the government order. Instead of ordering the association to refund the amount, the government issued another order favouring them. This clearly shows the level of lobbying by the association.”

“When we provide question papers free of cost and SSLC board charges Rs 25 per student, what is the need for students to pay Rs 45 per head to the Head Masters’ Association,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar’s office said, “Out of the 15,000 plus high schools, the association had procured indent for some 2,000 plus schools at the time of meeting the minister. This was on the pretext of earlier years’ permission.” The reply further reads, “The department is not spending anything on these exams, the children are not burdened with multiple exams.”