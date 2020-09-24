Housing structures unaffected in Hebri landslide

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 12:12 ist
The site where landslide had occurred at Koterayana Betta near Madamakki. Credit: DH Photo

Kundapura tahsildar and revenue inspectors visited the site where landslides had occurred at Koterayana Betta near Madamakki in Hebri taluk.

There were no houses along the three kilometre stretch where the landslide had occurred. As it is a reserve forest, no farming activities were carried out. The landslide had not affected the place of human habitation, according to the report submitted by the officials, said Kundapura Assistant Commissioner K Raju.

The officials had visited Mannadi village situated on the foothills of the hilly range and documented the suggestions of residents. Wildlife division officials too had visited the spot. Geologists have been asked to visit the site and submit a report.

Meanwhile, rain receded in the district on Wednesday.

Karnataka
Udupi
Landslide

