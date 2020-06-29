Hubballi village in fear as Covid-19 test report comes after patient's last rites

Tension prevailed at Chabbi village in Hubballi Rural taluk as a resident of the area near the village died at KIMS due to blood vomiting four days back, and his throat swab tested positive for Covid-19 after his last rites were held near the village.

Basically from Morab village in Navalgund taluk, the 73-year-old person was admitted at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on June 22, and preparations were being made for a surgery. His throat swab was also collected.

However, he died on June 25, and KIMS authorities handed over the body to his family. It is said that many people attended the last rites. However, the Covid-19 positive report (of P-11,406) came later, and villagers are in panic now.

Charamurtheshwar Ashray Plot near Chabbi, where the deceased was residing, is under strict surveillance now, and some of his contacts have also been quarantined, sources said.

Chabbi Gram Panchayat president Mohammad Sadhiq Hussain Mulla blamed the KIMS doctors for handing over the body without getting Covid-19 test report.

KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani stated that if anyone with other health problems dies in the hospital, the body can be handed over with suitable precautionary measures like proper packing, even if the swab test report has not come, as per the guidelines.

As proper precautions were taken, there is no possibility of spreading of the virus there, he said.