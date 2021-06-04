IAS officers' rift will be resolved in a day or two: Somashekhar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekhar on Friday said that rift between two IAS officers is beyond his limits and the issue will be resolved in a day or two.

Speaking to reporters, here, the Minister said the issue between Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar.

The Chief Secretary is visiting the district and resolve the issue.

When asked about the rumours that a few politicians provoked Nag to overtake the DC, the Minister also said his sole intention is to control Covid situation and he has no time to think about unnecessary issues.