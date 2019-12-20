In a first in state, ZP plans geo-spatial mapping

In a first in the state, Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department has taken up geo-spatial mapping of action plans of development works pertaining to 30 departments coming under the purview of zilla panchayat. It is the brainchild of Principal Secretary of Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department Shalini Rajneesh.

ZP sources said the department had decided to implement it with the sole intention of preventing regional imbalance in terms of development and proper utilisation of grants. Besides, it helps to know which area is developed and which is not.

Speaking to DH, ZP CEO M L Vyshali said often, more than one department utilises fund for the same work. For example, health department seeks fund for the maintenance of its buildings in some villages and Ayush department also does the same. There is a possibility of duplication of works.

The geo-spatial mapping of action plan would avoid this. The action plans of 30 departments coming under the purview of zilla panchayat are worth Rs 1,999 crore for the year 2020-21. They would be submitted to the government seeking approval. So, there is no scope for duplication of works.

The head of each department coming under the ZP has to submit action plan to Natural Resources Data Management System (NRDMS) centre on the ZP premises. The staff in the centre will take up geo-spatial mapping of their action plans.

If construction work is not initiated, the latitude and longitude of the site, along with images, has to be submitted to the centre. The staff of the centre will submit their action plan after geo-spatial mapping to the respective heads. The action plans of all the departments would be submitted to the government for approval through ZP CEO.