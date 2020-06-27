In Kalaburagi, quarantined policemen learn cleaning work

The police, known for their discipline in their profession, do not seem to be so in real life. Policemen in institutional quarantine here are being taught lessons in hygiene and cleanliness.

Spitting paan is a common habit in Kalyana Karnataka and North Karnataka. They are being advised that they should spit the paan in the washbasin and flush it, not anywhere they like. They are also being trained on how to keep their rooms tidy.

As many as 14 police personnel, including women, have been quarantined as a rape accused who was arrested earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

A police officer said, “we have provided mops, bedsheets, pillows, Vicks, paper cups and other essentials to the quarantined. They do not sweep their rooms despite being idle throughout the day. They demand that a maid be deployed for cleaning their rooms.

City Police Commissioner N Satish Kumar told DH that awareness on cleanliness was less among the police here.

“We have to first safeguard our staff from Covid-19 as they are the frontline warriors to maintain law and order and stop people from roaming unnecessarily,” he said.

Police stations coming under the commissioner are being sanitised twice a week. Masks and hand sanitisers are being distributed to each staffer, besides advising them to maintain social

distancing.

Two blocks of the PWD quarters near Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences have been handed over to the police commissioner to quarantine the cops. Another block has been designated as a supervised isolation center, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Kishorebabu said there is 673 police personnel, excluding the City Armed Force, under the commissioner. They are being subjected to the virus test batch-wise. About 30 throat swab samples are being collected every day for tests. Till Wednesday, throat swabs of 457 cops have been collected. Of these, 162 samples came back negative and the results of 295 samples are awaited, he said.