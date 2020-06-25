In Karnataka, students fight Covid-19 fears to write SSLC exams

Amid arguments for and against conducting the exams, the SSLC exams began amid all security measures and safety arrangements in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Thursday.

The students were made to reach the examination centres three hours before the exams, to complete the process of thermal screening, which has been made mandatory.



The exams which were earlier scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 4, were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



The exams were held at 89 exam centres in the Hassan district, 82 centres in Mandya and at 54 centres in the Chamarajanagar district.



Students were seen queuing up at the chalked boxes by 7.30 am, for exams that were to be held at 10.30 am. Police personnel, home guards were deputed on duty at these exam centres.



One student from Chamarajanagar, who suffered injuries on her forehead due to a fall, became extremely weak while undergoing thermal screening. Despite the health department personnel asking her to go for treatment, the girl was adamant on appearing for the exam.

However, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who was present at the spot, convinced her to go to the hospital for treatment and told her that she could appear for the exams after a few hours, if she felt better.