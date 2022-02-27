Infant dies after injection in Gadag village

The parents of a five-month-old girl have alleged that the baby died after it was administered an injection by the health department staff at Gojanuru in the taluk.

The incident took place on February 25. The baby was given an injection at a health camp in the village by the health staff of Yelavatti primary healthcare centre.

Despite our request not to administer injection to baby as it had contracted fever, the health staff went ahead saying nothing would happen, Manjunath Chalavadi, baby's father, told DH.

