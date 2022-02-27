Infant dies after injection in Gadag village

Infant dies after injection in Gadag village

The incident took place on February 25

DHNS
DHNS, Lakshmeshwar (Gadag district),
  • Feb 27 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 23:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The parents of a five-month-old girl have alleged that the baby died after it was administered an injection by the health department staff at Gojanuru in the taluk.

The incident took place on February 25. The baby was given an injection at a health camp in the village by the health staff of Yelavatti primary healthcare centre.

Despite our request not to administer injection to baby as it had contracted fever, the health staff went ahead saying nothing would happen, Manjunath Chalavadi, baby's father, told DH.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kids
gadag

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 