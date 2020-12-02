ISHA to observe speech, hearing awareness annuals

Indian Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ISHA) is observing ‘Speech and Hearing Awareness Annuals’ from December 1 to 15 and ‘World Disability Day’ on December 3.

The event aims at creating awareness among the general public about speech and hearing and to instil confidence among the persons with disabilities, according to Amulya P Rao, Research Associate with ISHA. In many cases, individuals with speech and hearing problems were being treated differently and many suffered humiliation in the society.

According to her, the needs of children and young people who have difficulties in speaking must be identified as soon as possible to ensure they receive the best support as they face the challenges of learning to communicate.

Stereotypical depictions of disability that originate in the arts, film, literature, television, and other mass media fiction works, are frequently normalised through repetition to the general audience. Speech-language pathologists and audiologists provide speech therapy to improve speech and language skills. The tele-rehabilitation services are also available that one can avail from their home.