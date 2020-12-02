ISHA to observe speech, hearing awareness annuals

ISHA to observe speech, hearing awareness annuals

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:47 ist
Picture for representation purpose

Indian Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ISHA) is observing ‘Speech and Hearing Awareness Annuals’ from December 1 to 15 and ‘World Disability Day’ on December 3.

The event aims at creating awareness among the general public about speech and hearing and to instil confidence among the persons with disabilities, according to Amulya P Rao, Research Associate with ISHA. In many cases, individuals with speech and hearing problems were being treated differently and many suffered humiliation in the society.

According to her, the needs of children and young people who have difficulties in speaking must be identified as soon as possible to ensure they receive the best support as they face the challenges of learning to communicate.

Stereotypical depictions of disability that originate in the arts, film, literature, television, and other mass media fiction works, are frequently normalised through repetition to the general audience. Speech-language pathologists and audiologists provide speech therapy to improve speech and language skills. The tele-rehabilitation services are also available that one can avail from their home.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Speech-Language and Hearing Association
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 