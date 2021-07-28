JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa to join Cong on July 30

JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa to embrace Congress on July 30

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 28 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 17:43 ist
Madhu Bangarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa would embrace Congress officially in divisional-level convention slated to be held in Hubballi on July 30 at 9:00 am.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders would be present in the event. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party. 

He said District Congress Committee President H S Sundaresh and many leaders of the district will take part in the convention slated to be held in Hubballi. 

Congress leaders L Rame Gowda, Halesh Naik, Madya Naik, Rekha Naik and Yogish Naik were present in press conference. 

 

