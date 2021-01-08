JD(S) to face polls under GTD in Mysuru: Sa Ra Mahesh

MLA G T Devegowda is JD(S) leader in Mysuru district and the JD(S) will go for the next Assembly election under his leadership, said JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, Mahesh said, “Neither he nor JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Devegowda will be expelled from the party. Devegowda will never leave the JD(S).” It has to be noted that Devegowda is away from the party activities after the 2018 Assembly elections.

Mahesh said, “Devegowda is our leader and JD(S) has planned to field his son G D Harish Gowda from his preferred Assembly segment in the next election. He will be fileded either from Hunsur or Chamaraja segments. Harish Gowda will be elected to the Assembly, if people bless him.”

“JD(S) will go for the next elections under the leadership of G T Devegowda and we will win more seats. Except two constituencies in the district, the party has finalised the candidates for the next elections and Kumaraswamy has finalised the list,” he said.

Mahesh denied of shifting to Chamaraja segment and said, “I will never leave my Krishnaraja Nagar Assembly segment from where I started my political career.”