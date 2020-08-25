K-SET on Sept 20

The University of Mysore (UoM) Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said that the state government has fixed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), for recruiting assistant professors in colleges, on September 20. K-SET was already postponed twice, due to the Covid crisis.

The UoM is the nodal agency for conducting K-SET. “The government has held talks with all related universities of the state, before fixing the date,” he said.

“All formalities to fill vacancies in the UoM are completed. Only government permission is required. There is a delay due to Covid,” he said.

Initially, the K-SET were scheduled for April 12. Later, it was rescheduled for June 21. As many as 1.06 lakh candidates have applied for K-SET. The exams will be held for 41 subjects at 11 centres across the state. Details are available on kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.