K’taka writes to Centre for Khelo India app in Kannada

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has written a letter to Union Sports and Youth Services Minister Kiren Rijiju, requesting him to launch the Kannada version of the Khelo India App.

In the letter, the minister mentioned, “We have already circulated to all schools across the state to download and use the app, which was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the app is available only in English and Hindi versions. I request you that Kannada version should be included in the App for the benefit of students, teachers and parents.”

Inputs sought

The minister has written the letter after getting inputs from several teachers, parents and school authorities.

Recently, the Sports Authority of India had written to all states about the Khelo India Mobile App. It had, in a circular, said that the application will drive engagement and active participation of children and parents for a fitter and active India.

Post that, the Department of Public Instruction issued a circular to all schools that students should start learning activities through the Khelo India App.

Kumar has directed his department officials to frame guidelines for setting up the Right To Education (RTE) advisory cell.

In a note sent to the principal secretary of the department, the minister asked him to submit a detailed file in this regard.