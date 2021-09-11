Kalaburagi Congress councillors meet DKS in Bengaluru

Kalaburagi Congress councillors meet D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru

JD(S) kept everyone guessing over the formation of Council in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP)

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Sep 11 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:34 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Newly-elected 27 Congress councillors on Saturday met KPCC President D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru even as JD(S) kept everyone guessing over the formation of Council in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP). 

As no party get a simple majority to form the body, both Congress and the BJP with 23 seats are making all efforts to secure power in the KMP with the support of JD(S) which won four seats. 

Four JD(S) councillors had recently met former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bidadi and held talks with him. 

KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge accompanied the Congress councillors for the meeting with D K Shivakumar.

