Kambala to be held from Jan 30 amid Covid restrictions

Kambala to be held from Jan 30 amid Covid restrictions

The event should be held keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 11:38 ist
In this photo taken on January 31, 2020, Srinivas Gowda, 28, hailing from the Dakshina Kannada district runs alongside his buffalos during 'Kambala', the traditional buffalo racing event, held at Aikala village in Dakshina Kannada district about 30 kms from Mangalore. Credit: AFP Photo

Kambala, the traditional slush-track buffalo race of Tulunadu, has been scheduled to be held from January 30.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said one needs to be cautious while organising Kambala and ensure that large gatherings are avoided.

The race should be completed by 10 pm and Kambala Samithi members should follow the guidelines issued by the district administration, he said. 

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the event, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the old folk sport was generally held after the end of the harvesting season from November-December to March. "Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Kambala could not be organised,” he said. 

The event should be held keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind, said Kateel.

Kambala's history dates back to hundreds of years with the sport being first organised by the kings who ruled the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kambala
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Tulunadu
Dakshina Kannada
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 