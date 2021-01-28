Kambala to be held from Jan 30 amid Covid restrictions

Kambala, the traditional slush-track buffalo race of Tulunadu, has been scheduled to be held from January 30.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said one needs to be cautious while organising Kambala and ensure that large gatherings are avoided.

The race should be completed by 10 pm and Kambala Samithi members should follow the guidelines issued by the district administration, he said.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the event, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the old folk sport was generally held after the end of the harvesting season from November-December to March. "Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Kambala could not be organised,” he said.

The event should be held keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind, said Kateel.

Kambala's history dates back to hundreds of years with the sport being first organised by the kings who ruled the region.