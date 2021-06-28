Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against Hebbar

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against Karnataka Minister A Shivaram Hebbar

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2021, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 04:48 ist
A Shivaram Hebbar. Credit: DH Photo

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a Re one defamation suit in a city court against Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'defamatory' language against him, for allegedly criticising Brahminism.

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on June 11. Hebbar, who is a Brahmin himself, took offense to Chetan Kumar's statement and tweeted that he would ask the Chief Minister to initiate action against the actor for his tweets, which "could be aimed at getting himself identified or for petty gain (Ganji Kaasu)."

"I have filed a Re 1 civil defamation suit against current Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar," Chetan said in a statement. As a sitting cabinet minister in a party that is in power in both Karnataka and the Centre, Hebbar has used 'demeaning' and 'offensive' language attacking him personally, Kumar added.

He charged Hebbar with 'misusing' his role as a public servant and said the minister must be held accountable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

defamation case
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 