Karnataka: 25 ST hostel students expelled for protesting against substandard food

As many as 25 students were thrown out of the ST hostel in Cowl Bazaar on Republic Day for questioning the substandard food served to them the night before.

The inmates of ST student hostel on Wednesday night brought to the notice of hostel staff, including warden Shivappa, the substandard ‘koli saaru’ (chicken curry). Even the staff consumed the food and admitted that it was of poor quality.

The agitating students, along with the substandard curry, rushed to the deputy commissioner’s residence and they insisted on seeing DC Pavan Kumar Malapati at 10 pm.

“Instead of listening to our grievances, the deputy commissioner lost his cool and threatened to expel us from the hostel. We returned to the hostel. They keep serving us poor-quality food. Repeated pleas to the authorities have failed to yield the desired results,” the agitating students poured out their woes to the reporters.

On Thursday, the warden expelled the students who went to the DC’s residence on Wednesday night.

According to the warden, “The students have been expelled from the hostel following the directions of the Social Welfare department district officer Sakina. So far, 13 students have been expelled. Few more students will be sent out. They will be taken back if their parents give an undertaking.”