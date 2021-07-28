Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border survey in Ballari completed: Centre

A demarcation survey of the border between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in Ballari district has been completed and both the states have accepted it, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to K C Ramamurthy's question, the Supreme Court of India directed the Centre to implement the report of Surveyor General of India on demarcation of boundary between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the relevant stretches falling in Ballari reserve forest.

“After detailed deliberation on the matter and, with the consent of both the States, the Surveyor General of India was requested to do the formal demarcation of boundary between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," the minister said in his written reply.

“The demarcation work was carried out jointly by Survey of India and the representatives of both the State Governments. 76 Inter State Border Pillars for demarcation with responsibility for maintenance of even number pillars with Andhra Pradesh and odd number pillars with Karnataka have been constructed,”' the minister said.

"All the field records pertaining to joint Inter State Boundary demarcation work have been duly signed/accepted by both the state governments," he said.