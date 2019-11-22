Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburgi airport

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the Kalaburagi airport on November 22nd.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Heavy, and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan took part in the inaugural function.

The 3.25 km runway laid at Kalaburagi airport is the second-longest runway in the state after the runway at KIA.

Chief Minister arrived from Bengaluru by Star air airlines to Kalaburagi and the first flight landed safely at Kalaburagi airport at around 1.45 pm.