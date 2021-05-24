Cop allegedly made Dalit man in Karnataka drink urine

Karnataka cop allegedly made Dalit man drink urine

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay Hakay said the enquiry will be conducted by Puttur DySP

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 24 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 08:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police sub-inspector who allegedly made a Dalit youth drink urine has been suspended pending departmental enquiry.

Gonibeedu station PSI Arjun has been transferred to Udupi. The CID will probe the alleged incident of torture. 

K L Puneeth from Kirugunda in Mudigere taluk said in his complaint that police arrived at his house on May 10, “seeking information about a woman”.

Puneeth said he dialled 112 for help when the police attempted to assault him. "The Gonibeedu PSI assaulted me in public. I was taken to the station and assaulted," he said in the complaint, adding that he was made to drink urine from the ground. "I was sent back home in the night and warned against revealing the incident,” he said. 

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Arjun.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay Hakay said the enquiry will be conducted by Puttur DySP. 

