Karnataka: Farmers stage half-naked protest; demand compensation

Demanding disbursement of adequate compensation for houses and crops damaged due to the flood situation last year, farmers from Kundgol taluk and others staged a 'half-naked' protest at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Under the banner of Karnataka Prajakranti Sene and Raitha Horata Samiti, protesters raised slogans against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government and displayed placards.

Alleging that discrimination and irregularities have taken place in compensation disbursement, they sought compensation for genuine flood-affected people or permission for euthanasia.

"More than 20,000 farmers lost crops and houses due to the flood in Kundgol Assembly constituency, but adequate compensation is not yet given to them. Officials are engaged in corruption, and flood-affected people are experiencing serious inconvenience," said Muttanna Shivalli who led the protest.

Proper implementation of loan waiver scheme, the release of pending amount for housing scheme beneficiaries, regularisation of eligible houses built on government land, and withdrawal of hike in bus fare were also among other demands.

A memorandum to the Governor was submitted through the tahsildar's office.

Nannesab Killedar, Yallappagouda Patil, Pitambrappa Bilar, Rajashekhar Menasinkai, B A Mudhol, and others took part in the protest.