Karnataka Forest Minister Anand SIngh tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Forest Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Gururaj BR
Gururaj BR, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2020, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 13:43 ist

Karnataka forest minister Anand Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.  

Minister's son-in-law Sandeep Singh confirmed it and said he has been home-quarantined and the doctors are treating him at home. It is not known who have contracted the virus from him, he told.  

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A few days back, the car driver of the minister had tested positive for Covid-19. Old house of the minister located at Ranipet here was sealed down and he was quarantined at his bungalow off the ring road. 

A week ago, the minister held a meeting which was attended by doctors, hotel owners, the officials and journalists. Hence, they have been advised to undergo Covid-19 test, said a Government hospital doctor.

Forest Minister
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Anand Singh

